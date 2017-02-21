Minister launches mine plant

With the country in the clutches of drought, Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane launched the eastern basin’s AMD treatment plant in Springs on Friday.

The aim of the acid mine drainage (AMD) plant is to prevention pollution of fresh water.

This important step by the department is to halt contamination from the now defunct Grootvlei mine into ground water. The eastern basin contains the largest treatment plant in the world and is part of the Witwatersrand’s western and central basin where the challenges of acid drainage also need to be critically responded to.

The minister, in her keynote address, said the initiative was part of several integrated projects aimed at finding a remedy enabling the provision of providing a secure water solution for the economic hub.

One of the achievements of this initiative is that it would produce fully treated water that would significantly increase the supply of water to the Vaal river system. This would reduce the country’s reliance for augmentation beyond phase 2 in the Lesotho Highlands Water Project for at least the next 30 years, she said.

Giving a history of how the problem began she said that acid mine drainage began with the discovery of gold in the region. Mokonyane said that excellent progress has been made in the implementation of short-term moves across the three basins in the Witwatersrand Goldfields (the western, central and the eastern basin).

Among the successes was the construction of a high density sludge water treatment plant in the central basin. It is at the largest basin (eastern), which treats 110 megalitres of water, that was showcased on the day, and it was also noted that the second face of the pilot study would be finalised and commenced shortly.

“The second phase involves the drilling of boreholes to allow the disposal of sludge into the mine void,” she said.

Turning to the drought that has gripped the country, the minister encouraged the controlled use of water wisely in her address. Mokonyane said they have learnt a lot as a ministry and the challenges posed by AMD has been adequately dealt with.

“While we launch these important short and medium- term solutions, it is critical that we look at the long-term strategies in a more innovative way,” the minister said.

According to a paper published in 2015 by theb Gauteng City: Region Observatory, the process of acid mine drainage occurs when “fool’s gold” (FeS2) or iron pyrite found in mine rocks oxidises”.

This also happens when either “underground mine shafts, or crushed conglomerate in mine residue areas on the surface, become exposed to oxygen and water creating run-off that is very high in sulphates (effectively sulphuric acid).

“This is hazardous to humans and the environment”. Acid mine drainage is only part of the contamination as areas known for mine residue also play a part. The paper indicates that waste dump, as well as disposal facilities and a mix of waste that is within boundaries of a former mine are examples of what localisation of waste is.

“Mine residue areas can contribute to AMD through the contamination of underground basins via ingress points on the surface” the report read.

In 2010 an interministerial committee, which included the Department of Water and Department of Mineral Resources, selected a team of experts consisting of the Council of Geosciences, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research as well as academics from the University the Witwatersrand, University of the Free State and the Tshwane University of Technology. The experts made recommendations for both long and short term implementation to mitigate AMD especially in the Witwatersrand Goldfields.

The recommendations on the eastern basin indicated: “Pumping infrastructure must be maintained to allow access to the underground workings. If necessary, state assistance to Grootvlei Mine must be continued and possibly increased to allow pumping to continue and the infrastructure to be maintained.”

In 2014 during a parliamentary question, the minister asked of the cost of cleaning up mine drainage said said the auditor-general estimated that R30m was needed to remedy the problem. The department had estimated that R10m was required for mitigation in the Witwatersrand Goldfields.

Last year the TCTA (the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority) which is a organ of state managed under the Minister of Water and Sanitation – in what they described as an educational excursion to compare challenges and solutions to AMD globally, met with stakeholders at the western basin.

The delegation included members from the Federation of Sustainable Environment with guests from the University of Michigan and the University of Hong Kong.

Johann Claassens, executive for project management and implementation, said the issue of AMD was complex and controversial and requires different voices to have an opportunity to contribute. Mariette Liefferink, CEO of the FSE, found encouragement by the efforts which have been made to manage AMD in the Witwatersrand Gold Fields.

“It is heartening to note the Department of Water and Sanitation has mandated TCTA to implement the long-term solution to AMD,” Liefferink said.

This could increase water supply to the Vaal River system thereby helping the water needs of people in the province.

“The solution will ensure further treatment by removing sulphates and producing water for industrial or potable use. This process will, therefore, turn the AMD problem into a long-term sustainable solution by producing safe water,” a TCTA statement read.

HLONI MASHIGO

provinces@thenewage.co.za