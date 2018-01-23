Minister Mbalula to relaunch Operation Fiela

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula will relaunch Operation Fiela in Newtown, Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Operation Fiela is a joint operation by law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service, the Home Affairs Department, the South African Revenue Service, the National Prosecuting Authority, Metro Police, Justice and Correctional Services and the Labour and Agriculture departments.

GCIS spokesperson Esethu Hasane said Mbalula would outline how the operation would pick up from where Operation Fiela had left off, implementing the National Development Plan’s vision to ensure that everyone living in South Africa is safe.

“The operation aims to make sure that communities enjoy their lives without fear and women and children can walk safely in the streets,” Esethu Hasane said.

At the re-launch of Operation Fiela Reclaim 2, a joint operation by law enforcement agencies to implement the 2030 national development plan’s vision. Minister Mbalula will be the key address. #operationfiela @ANN7tv pic.twitter.com/GBnljCWORN — Valerie Joy Robinson (@ValerieJoy_R) January 23, 2018

-TNA Reporter