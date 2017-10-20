Minister Mokonyane engages on unlawful water use through sand mining

Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane will on Friday host an engagement on unlawful water use through sand mining in Durban.

Ahead of the event, Mokonyane stated that the unlawful water activity is causing numerous

and serious environmental, social problems and such as the disturbance in potable

the water supply that has resulted in water supply cuts in some areas.

Unlawful water use activities through sand mining in rivers have become prevalent in

KwaZulu-Natal and it has become a serious concern.

Mokonyane indicated that the unauthorized water use activities are taking place throughout the province and the river systems that have been targeted by sand miners include Illovo

river, Umzumbe river, UMthwalume river, UMvoti river, Buffalo River, UMdloti river,

Amatikulu river, UMhlathuze river, Umfolozi river and uMgeni river.

Minister Mokonyane will also engage with the KwaZulu-Natal Traditional Leaders to

enlighten them on unlawful water use through sand mining and also educate communities about unlawful sand mining.

-TNA Reporter