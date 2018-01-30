Minister monitors student registrations, NSFAS funding

DEPUTY Minister for Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela has been on a mission to ensure student registrations and NSFAS applications at institutions across the country. His visit comes amid tensions at some institutions which have been hit by worker protests and is aimed at also monitoring the progress with regard to National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding.

Manamela earlier this month visited the Capricorn TVET College in Limpopo to ensure that measures were put in place for smooth registration after disruptions that led to the registration process having to be moved from the campus to the Peter Mokaba Stadium following a stampede. In the Western Cape, Manamela visited the NSFAS office as part of the department’s ongoing engagement process with key stakeholders ahead of the start of the 2018 academic year.

In Gauteng, the deputy minister visited the University of South Africa (Unisa) as part of the department’s ongoing consultations and engagements with stakeholders on the state of readiness ahead of the 2018 academic year. His visit which coincided with a protracted strike by university workers after wage negotiations deadlocked between Unisa and the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).

A similar situation prevailed in KZN where Manamela had a scheduled visit to the Durban University of Technology (DUT) and Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) yesterday as part of his KwaZuluNatal tour. More than 1000 Nehawu, National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) and Tertiary Education National Union of South Africa (Tenusa) workers at DUT downed tools three weeks ago. At the last minute, however, Manamela failed to turned up at DUT. NTEU spokesperson Knowledge Ngwane said there had been a change of venue.

“We were waiting for the minister to ask him to intervene in the stalemate over wage negotiations. I guess that will no longer be possible,” Ngwame said. Manamela had visited MUT earlier in the morning where students raised concerns about the implementation of free education at the institution and delays in registration due to historical debt.

Student Nosipho Ntuli said she had been asked to pay for registration and make upfront payment of R4000 for the halls an residence. “We really need clarity on the issues because most of us have yet to get a reply from NSFAS in terms of funding and cannot register. Others are being denied (registration) due to historical debt,” Ntuli said.

-SIBONGISENI MAPHUMULO, KEITUMETSI MOTLHALE