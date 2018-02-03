Minister Mosebenzi Zwane to open annual Mining Indaba

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane is on Monday expected to open the annual Investing African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

The aim of the Indaba is to promote South Africa’s mineral wealth and its competitiveness.

According to the minerals department, the Indaba will be held for four days at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Zwane is expected to be accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, among them will be Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies.

“The Indaba is the world’s largest gathering of mining’s most influential stakeholders and decision-makers vested in African mining,” the department said.

The Indaba comes amid scores of miners were trapped underground at Beatrix gold mine in Theunissen, near Welkom, due to power failure on Wednesday.

Miners went underground as per their shifts but were unable to resurface after severe storms damaged power lines in the area.

However, Eskom employees worked tirelessly to ensure that they restore power in the area.

Miners were eventually rescued in early hours of Friday morning.

-TNA Reporter