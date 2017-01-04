Minister Motshekga to announce 2016 NSC results

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will on Wednesday announce the outcomes of the highly anticipated 2016 National Senior Certificate overall examination results in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Good Morning Today the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will announce the #NSC2016 results at @Vodacom World at 18:00. — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) January 4, 2017



The Department of Basic Education said the class of 2016 can access their results in various newspapers on January 5 using only their examination numbers, and statements can be collected at their schools/centres where they wrote their exams.

Furthermore, the department urged candidates to obtain their results at the school or exam centre where they wrote their examination.

The 2016 National Senior Certificate examinations concluded on 29 November 2016 and the marking of all 11 million examination scripts are finished.

In 2015, the Western Cape was the best performing province with an 84.7% pass rate. Meanwhile, Gauteng was very much close with a 84.2% pass rate.

The 2015 matric exam national pass rate has dropped to 70.7%, down from 75.8% achieved in 2014.

The worst performing province was the Eastern Cape with a pass rate of 56.8%.

Meanwhile results at two schools in Limpopo will be withheld,this comes after the leak of the Mathematics paper 2 exam amid matric final examinations.

Departmental spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that they have to withhold the results because investigations are still ongoing.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric pass rate is 98.67% this year comparable to 2015 pass rate of 98.30%.

11021 pupils at 210 schools wrote their IEC NSC examinations in October/ November period.

–Keitumetsi Motlhale