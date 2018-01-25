Minister to outline progress in fight against rhino poaching

Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa will on Thursday hold a media briefing in Pretoria, to outline her department’s progress in its fight against rhino poaching.

Molewa will be accompanied by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Bongani Bongo.

She will report back on the progress of the implementation of the Integrated Strategic Management Approach of Rhinoceros.

The Integrated Strategic Management Approach of Rhinoceros was was adopted by Cabinet in August 2014.

Department spokesperson Albi Modise said this is government’s multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary strategy to combat the threat posed by rhino poaching.

-TNA Reporter