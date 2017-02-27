Minister unveils airport plans

South Africa’s two busiest airports, Cape Town International Airport and Oliver Tambo International, are headed for major upgrades and facelifts that will cost billions of rands, according to Transport Minister Dipuo Peters.

Capital investment programmes across the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) were defined primarily to address refurbishment and replacement requirements of existing infrastructure and also to provide new or additional capacity, she said.

“The first intervention is to ensure the realisation of the full benefit of the existing infrastructure/assets over their entire useful lives as well as ensuring compliance to applicable legislation, standards and/or best practices.

The second intervention is to introduce new or additional capacity to ensure that the Acsa network of airports can support the growth in air transport demand in a sustainable manner.”

Included among the upgrades for Cape Town are a new realigned runway and associated taxiways to cost R3.18bn.

Preliminary work on the project started seven years ago in 2008, Peters said in reply to a written Parliamentary question from the DA’s Pieter van Dalen.

A preliminary design has been accepted and an environmental impact assessment approval is being awaited.

Work is scheduled to start this July. This project is due to be completed by December 2021.

The building of a new domestic arrivals terminus has been on hold since April 2012 because of regulator-related issues.

“With the recent approval of permissions, it has been restarted and will be prepped for tender stage,” said Peters said.

Construction is due to start in March 2018 and the project is scheduled to be finished by April 2020.

Terminal two at Cape Town International will be redeveloped at a hefty price tag. The project was due to begin this month, construction is scheduled to start in March 2019 and be done by September 2022.

New boarding gates and an international departure lounge will be added in a R100m building project due to begin in March 2018 and ending in June 2019.

At OR Tambo, the R448m refurbishment and redevelopment of Terminal A is projected to begin next February and be finished by October 2020.

An additional baggage carousel will also be built at Terminal A. Construction is geared to start in January 2018 and should be completed by the following June.

The most costly project planned for OR Tambo will be the construction of what the transport ministry calls remote apron stands at R1.584bn and enablement work for the stands at R159m.

The project started in December while construction is due to begin in June 2020.

The planned completion date is June 2023.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

news@thenewage.co.za