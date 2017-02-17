Minister Zwane feels vindicated for calling for banks probe

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has on Friday stated that the Competition Commission’s uncovering of collusion among commercial banks has vindicated his call for a probe into the sector.

In a brief statement Zwane said he welcomes the decision by the Competition Commission to refer the matter of collusion by banks to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.

“We trust that this matter will be speedily resolved, as it also directly affects the mining sector. Most significantly, it has a direct impact on our objective of radically transforming the mining sector, and increasing ownership by black people,” said Zwane.

The Competition Commission on Wednesday revealed that it has evidence of collusion and price fixing among major banks including Absa, Barclays Capital, Standard Bank, Standard and Investec.

Last year cabinet established a Inter-Ministerial-Committee (IMC) to investigate the closure of Oakbay Investment accounts by four major banks.

Zwane later said that the IMC and Cabinet had recommended to the President to establish a Judicial Inquiry in terms of section 84(2)(f) of the constitution.

However the Presidency later distanced itself from Zwane’s statement saying it was issued in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the task team or cabinet.

Zwane was later reprimanded by President Jacob Zuma for issuing a personal statement on behalf of cabinet.

