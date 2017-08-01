Ministers meet over 2018 budget allocation

The Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria was a hive of political activity yesterday as Cabinet ministers gathered to fine-tune the government’s budget allocation process for next year.

Addressing journalists at the start of the four-day Cabinet lekgotla, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said the government’s budget preparation process for next year was under way.

“We’ll be dealing with quite a number of issues in the economic sector and social areas of the government in terms of delivery and adjustment of the budget in preparation for the 2018 budget, but also remember there are many other things that need to be discussed in relation to the recovery of the economy, which Minister Malusi Gigaba will deliberate over,” Dlodlo said.

The lekgotla, which started yesterday, was attended by President Jacob Zuma and his Cabinet. Provincial premiers and local government representatives will also attend.

Dlodlo, making reference to a recent ANC national executive committee lekgotla resolution to push for fee-free education for the poor to be implemented as early as next year, said the matter would form part and parcel of the discussions at the meeting.

“All of the issues discussed at the lekgotla would in some way or the other find its way to this lekgotla. Those areas on free education are issues that we are going to discuss here.

“How do we adjust the budget, how we pull ourselves together so that there are no wastages in the system to open up for some of the priorities that will come out of this meeting.”

This after ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe said this week that the governing party wanted the government to provide free higher education to poor students in the 2018 academic year.

“Fully subsidised grants should be provided to academically qualifying poor students,” Mantashe said.

“Poor students are defined as coming from families who earn a gross family income of R150000 and below per annum.”

Mantashe said students whose families earned between R150000 and R600000 per annum would be assisted by a combination of grants and loans.

Dlodlo also said the government and businesses needed to forge stronger ties to combat the economic headwinds facing the country.

“The most important thing for this government is to ensure a relationship with business that is inclusive but also ensure that the programmes that relate to economic transformation are being prioritised and budgeted for in the next financial year,” Dlodlo said.

“To ensure that we give a positive message unveiling to them what it is that were talking about in Cabinet, to ensure that our programmes of government speak to the issues of unemployment, inequality and poverty.”

-Bonolo Selebano