Ministers ready to testify in probe

AS CRITICISM mounts over the way the probe into Eskom by the public enterprises committee is unfolding, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and her deputy Ben Martins said they are ready to appear before the committee.

The committee’s inquiry has also intensified demands that President Jacob Zuma appoints a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture. The president told the National Assembly a week ago that he was close to making this call. He told MPs such an inquiry would give those against whom allegations were made an opportunity to respond.

“I am ready to testify whenever I’m requested to give evidence,” Brown said yesterday. At a media briefing at Parliament yesterday, Martins insisted he would take legal action against suspended Eskom legal head Suzanne Daniels. He slammed Daniels’s claims about him earlier this week.

“She’s a liar. Yes, I’ll take legal action. I’ll see what happens with regards to this,” he said, insisting that he had only met her on four occasions. On Wednesday, Martins became the latest high-profile politician associated with Eskom to be accused at a hearing of the committee without the benefit of a rebuttal. Brown and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe were subjected to similar treatment.

Martins was excoriated in testimony before the committee by Daniels. She claimed in evidence that on March 29, an associate of the Gupta family, Salim Essa, had called her to a meeting held at Melrose Arch. He took her to a townhouse where she encountered President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane and Martins. “As we walked into the lounge area, there were four people which I was introduced to (as) Mr Ajay Gupta, Mr Duduzane Zuma and Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Ben Martins and a Chinese lady whose name I cannot remember because at this point I was actually speechless,” she said during the hearing.

Daniels claimed Ajay Gupta had asked when the legal challenge to Molefe’s R30m pension payout from Eskom would be heard. Her response was that no date had been set and, since more parties were joining the court proceedings, this needed to be discussed with the office of the deputy judge president. “He (Gupta) said he will then have to talk to someone in the DJP’s office (to) make sure the hearing takes place after December 2017.”

Daniels claimed that, contrary to her statements to Parliament, Brown had been aware of the “machinations” to allow Molefe to retire at 50 with full pension benefits, though he was not eligible for a pension because he was appointed on a fixed-term contract. “The only issue that I can think as to why (this) was put me in a meeting where I was not, goes back to my interaction with her in regard to the Brian Molefe matter,” Martins said when asked why Daniels would implicate him.

He had questioned her about her responsibilities as company secretary and as Eskom legal advisor. “Subsequent to that she was suspended. Presently she is the suspended company secretary of Eskom. I don’t have the power to suspend her. “That’s a board decision that was taken. That’s the only issue I can surmise in regard to that,” he said. On the pension payout proposed for Molefe, Martins said he had gained the impression that Brown was not getting a full report from Eskom.

Daniels, he said, had written a report on behalf of the Eskom board why Molefe should be given a pension payment. He had told her at that meeting that as company secretary and legal advisor “she had the responsibility to make full disclosure”. Of his knowledge of the Gupta family, he said he was invited, as were other ministers and the public, to an Indian fair in 2013, shortly after his appointment as deputy minister of Public Enterprises.

dennisc@thenewage.co.za

-Dennis Cruywagen