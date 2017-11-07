Ministry to honour excellence in delivery of houses

THE MINISTRY of Human Settlements is to honour those in the construction sector who have excelled in the delivery of houses. The annual Govan Mbeki awards will be held at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg tomorrow. The awards are to encourage and reenforce a culture of excellence within the housing sector in the delivery of integrated human settlements.

They come as the country continues to celebrate the delivery of more than 4.6 million houses and subsidies since the dawn of the nation’s democracy. The 2017 Govan Mbeki awards will also see the minister bestow lifetime achievement awards on anti-apartheid activist and the last living leader of the 1956 Women’s March, Sophia Williams-de Bruyn and the late Treason Trialist, Ahmed Kathrada.

The award ceremony will be followed by a golf challenge on Friday, November 10, where the Department of Human Settlements – together with industry stakeholders – will raise funds for communities in need.

The proceeds of this year’s golf challenge will go towards the building of houses for elderly citizens and person living with disabilities. Sisulu is expected to be joined by her deputy minister, Zoe Kota-Fredericks, Premier David Makhura and his provincial executive, MECs of human settlements and executive mayors.

-TNA Reporter