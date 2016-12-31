Minstrels pull out of march

Thirsty -six groups will not be participating in this year’s Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade in Cape Town.

This was announced by the Cape Town Minstrel Association after a meeting with its board members on Wednesday night which resolved to snub the event. Only a few groups will participate at the event scheduled for next Monday.

Not everyone was happy with the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) being granted the hosting rights for the parade. Chairperson of the Cape Town Minstrel Association Richard Stemmet said: “Thirty-six groups will not be marching on January 2 for the parade as they feel there was unfairness in the way procedures were handled, including the allocation of funds.

We have been participating in these marches for 19 years and we just feel there is more to be done in terms of being inclusive of all the groups participating.

So, only a minority will be participating in the march.” The city approved the association’s permit on Wednesday as well as the Cape Malay Choir Board’s permit to host the Nagtroepe event on Friday evening.

The road march (nagtroepe) event will take place tomorrow evening as per the approved permit granted to the Cape Malay Choir Board (CMCB).

The event will take place from 7pm-4am and will run from Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap to the Grand Parade in the Cape Town CBD. The CMCB has been allocated R760000 in terms of financial support for this event. The Tweede Nuwe Jaar event will take place from 10am-11.30pm on Monday.

The Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association (KKKA) was granted the hosting rights for the 2017 edition of this event. They will therefore act as the event organiser and as such have formulated an event plan which has been approved by the city.

The city of Cape Town said the funding allocation of R1,8m and the event permit had been issued to this organisation and they were responsible for engaging with all of the troupes and boards to ensure mass participation in the event.

The city’s Eddie Andrews said: “The KKKA has committed to organising an inclusive 2017 edition of the parade. We hope all minstrel organisations will work together to ensure the success of this important cultural highlight.” However, the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association, which was also vying for the hosting rights, claimed the KKKA did not get a risk grading certificate from the police and should therefore not have been given a permit.

The association’s Kevin Momberg said: “We applied for the risk assessment and that is something that the national act requires. We did all of this, discussed planning with the city’s events office and police. Now it comes to this. If this is how it goes in terms of national laws, we might as well throw the laws out of the window.”

