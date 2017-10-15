Misleading media reports on foster care orders untrue: Social Development

The Department of Social Development on Sunday denied ‘misleading’ reports suggesting that there could be a looming grant payout crisis as its foster care orders are due to expire on December 31.

“The assumption made by the two publications that all foster care orders will automatically lapse on December 31 is untrue / not correct as it neglects to consider the measures put in place by the Department through its foster care project plan approved by MINMEC already in 2011.” said the department.

An article in the Daily Maverick at the weekend alleged that the pending expiry could lead to the accompanying foster care grants not be paid out.

The Department further clarified that no grants will be unpaid due to the expiry of the foster care court orders and further said that it was aware of these foster care cases that are meant to be dealt with prior to the expiry date and has a plan in place to remedy the situation.

Foster care as it stands is a complex process that even requires social workers writing reports and making presentations to courts for the recipients to qualify for the grant. They further need to justify the extensions on these grants extended on a two year basis.

About 54,835 foster care orders are reported to be up for review between September and December whereby failing to review them in time could lead to their extension not being approved.

-TNA Reporter