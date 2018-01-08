Miss Universe joins abuse fight

SOUTH African born beauty queen and reigning Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was among the Hollywood A-listers who pledged their support for the #TimeisUp initiative aimed at highlighting “systemic sexual harassment‚ abuse and discrimination across industries” when she walked the 75th Golden Globes Awards red carpet on Sunday.

The Cape Town beauty queen wore a black crepe halter cut shirt dress designed by New York based fashion house Theia Couture, as part of her contribution to the campaign that saw media mogul Oprah Winfrey give a speech about the sexual abuse plight of women film makers in Hollywood.

The #TimeisUp initiative began at the beginning of the year with a letter of solidarity in response to a letter from women in the Farm Workers Union and the launch of the Time’s Up Legal Defence Fund. #TimeisUp is also supported by Hollywood heavyweights.

Speaking via Instagram, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters said she was honoured by the opportunity of joining women as they tell their stories about their sexual abuse experiences. “I decided that I want to support the #TimeisUp campaign. They created a legal fund to help women who have been victims and who have been affected. I stand in solidarity with women around the worlds” she said in one of the videos. In another red carpet, she can be seen sharing pictures with former South African Miss Universe Margaret Gardiner.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

siyabongas@thenewage.co.za