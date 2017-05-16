Missing woman found dead

A woman who went missing in Kamdladla near Tonga outside Malelane last month has been found murdered.

A badly decomposed body of Qondile Mhlanga, 21, was discovered covered with tree branches and dumped at the nearby Nyatsi Dam on Monday this week. No arrests had been made. Police said the discovery of the dead woman over was last seen alive with one of her friends on April 27. Her 23-year-old friend has since been taken in questioning.

Tonga police spokesperson Capt Mzwandile Nyambi said they were confident that the friend of the deceased could assist the police with information regarding the circumstances which resulted in her death. He said a case of murder was opened for further investigation.

“The body of the missing woman was found in a decomposed state between KaMhlushwa and KaMdladla. The corpse was found covered with branches and dumped next to the Nyatsi Dam.

The young woman was reported missing at the Tonga police station on May 4, 2017 after she was last seen with her friend,” Nyambi said.

He said the police had opened a case of murder after they were convinced that the woman was indeed murdered because of the branches that were placed on her lifeless body.

“It is still early for us to reveal the manner in which the woman was killed because her body is in a bad state.

“However, a post-mortem will determine the exact cause of death and such information will also help us through our investigation in order to arrest the involved suspects,” Nyambi said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects behind the killing has been requested to contact Det-Const Alex Mkhatshwa on 082 4646 602 or the police crime stop line 0860010111. Police have also assured that all the information provided to them will be kept confidential.

FRANCE NYAKA

francen@thenewage.co.za