MiWay ex client apologises for racist fake email.

The disgruntled MiWay client who wrote an email pretending to be the insurance worker has on Friday apologised for the fake email.

MiWay’s head of marketing and branding Nthabiseng Moloi says, Mondli Madlala, a former client, was identified in an independent forensic investigation into the incident.

“After having a claim legitimately rejected by MiWay and subsequently by the Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance, he used a MiWay mail to generate a false and defamatory mail containing racist remarks and making false allegations about MiWay’s claims handling policies,” Moloi said.

“In a meeting yesterday with MiWay CEO, René Otto and MiWay Head of Marketing and Brand, Nthabiseng Moloi Mr. Madlala apologised to Otto and stated that he had experienced no racism in his interactions with MiWay or its staff.

“MiWay recognises that it could have done better in its communication with the client, who possibly could have contributed to Mr. Madlala’s dissatisfaction,” Moloi said.

She said the client was given an option of whether to make public apology or face legal action, but he ultimately agreed to a joint statement with MiWay, regretting his actions.

Last past week, images have surfaced online which appear to show an employee of insurance company Miway’s intention to racially profile the company’s black clients.

In screenshot’s currently making the rounds on twitter an employee of the company appears to send an email with a disturbing message which reads:

“This is a reminder of yesterday’s managers meeting. The final decisions were to reject 90% of claims made by black people as from 1 August 2017. They are an easy target, its also a great opportunity to save money and also punish these black baboons.”

In his apology

Madlala said: “I apologise sincerely for my actions. I acted impulsively and without any thought to how this post would spiral out of control. I have learnt how dangerous social media can be, if misused, especially in South Africa. I also realise that I put the two MiWay employees in danger and I plan to meet with them, to apologise again in person,” Madlala said.

I also realise that I put the two MiWay employees in danger and I plan to meet with them, to apologise again in person,” Madlala said.

The insurance company said the two of their employees who were implicated on the fake mail, have accepted the apology of the disgruntled client.

-TNA Reporter