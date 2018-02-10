Miway in hot water for addressing King Zwelithini by his first name

The Zulu monarch is contemplating taking legal action against Miway insurance company after it leaked a private conversation between employee and His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini.

It is understood that the Miway employee called the King regarding insurance matters, and in the process addressed the King by his first name.

According to the Zulu culture, it is disrespectful for anyone to address the king by his first name.

On Saturday, the Zulu Kingdom described the incident as a violation of the king’s privacy and that this is the highest disrespect in terms of the Zulu culture.

“Though the employee was remorseful after His Majesty had reprimanded him, we are disappointed that instead of making a formal apology, Miway insurance leaked this audio clip to the members of the public.

“We do not only consider this as an insult to the Zulu Nation but we believe that it is an indication of a high level of intolerance of the culture and customs of indigenous people of this country,” the Zulu Kingdom said in a statement.

The monarch said the insurance company should be punished for being in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, adding that the act guaranteed the “right to privacy” and “right to fair and responsible marketing”.

“It is quite clear that Miway has violated the Protection of Personal Information Act. The Information Regulator is mandated to enforce compliance with an act which promotes the protection of personal information by public and private bodies.”

-TNA Reporter