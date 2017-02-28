Title: First-time driver? How to Get Affordable Car Insurance Cover

First time drivers are likely to pay higher car insurance premiums than drivers who’ve been on the road for longer. Since many accidents are linked to younger drivers who normally do not follow road rules, insurance companies are cautious of that fact and therefore impose higher premiums on first time drivers. But not all first time drivers are irresponsible – what if you are a good driver looking to save some bucks on your car insurance premiums?

Here’s how you can get affordable car insurance cover as a first-time driver:

Make Sure You Are the Safest Driver Possible

This may seem obvious, but it is crucial to ensuring your affordable car insurance cover in future years. Take driving lessons – practice makes perfect, and you can never have enough practice before you take to the road on your own. Drive with an experienced driver whenever you can, being sure to take – and implement – tips and advice. If possible, do an advanced driving course as this may positively boost your risk profile. In addition to this, ensuring that you are a good driver will prevent you from potential accidents, which means that you won’t have to pay large insurance premiums in the future.Tip: Don’t only worry about your driving skills; pay attention to drivers surrounding you on the road! Part of preventing an accident is predicting other drivers’ faults or future moves on the road, and knowing how to avoid an accident in the event of other drivers’ errors -therefore it is essential to be proactive.

Compare Prices

Do your shopping. When searching for car insurance quotes [link to ], compare quotes and find the provider with the most affordable and relevant policy that meets your needs. Don’t settle for the first quote that comes your way, nor the cheapest, as it is more important to find the right policy that won’t leave you in a financial lurch when you need to lay a claim, than it is to find the first and cheapest option. Always weigh up your options according to what you need from an insurance company and whether they meet these requirements.

When you are shopping around for a car, find out which cars have higher risk profiles than others, as this may determine the premium you receive. If possible, purchase a vehicle that falls into a lower-risk category to avoid high premiums that are stacked against vehicles that are more likely to be stolen.

While researching and comparing car insurance quotes, find out which vehicles are less subjected to high risk. In conjunction with being a driver that adheres to road rules, it is important to choose the best car insurance for your needs; being fully insured will come in handy should you be involved in an accident or become a victim of car theft.