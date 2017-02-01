MK vets renew call for NEC to step down

Group of former MK senior commanders and commissars have called for the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) to step down and for it to be replaced by an interim leadership.

Briefing the media yesterday in Johannesburg on the outcomes of the group’s national council meeting held last December, MK veteran Thabang Makwetla said that it was high time for the ANC NEC to be disbanded.

He proposed that it be dissolved at the proposed national consultative conference this year.

The status of this consultative conference is still unclear.

Following the ANC’s final NEC meeting last year, the secretary-general said that there was agreement with the party’s stalwarts and veterans that the consultative conference will form part of a policy conference to be held in June this year.

However, the veterans, stalwarts and MK are demanding a separate, fullblown consultative conference. Makwetla charged that the ANC had now become “impotent” owing to a culture of “demagoguery and deceit”.

It was because of this that the former MK veterans demanded the entire leadership of the ANC fall on their swords.

“The strong sentiment expressed by the council for the NEC is to disband at the national consultative conference and for an interim leadership to be appointed using the Eye of the Needle (strategy document) as a guideline.”

Makwetla slammed the ANC leadership for serving its own selfish and narrow interests at the expense of the national democratic revolution being implemented.

“(We) believe that the national democratic revolution is under threat of not being realised, not because of the challenges it faces, but more from a movement and government that is consumed by the self-serving interests of syndicates of politicians and civil servants.

“(We are) fully aware of the high levels of inequality, corruption and poor performance eating into the legitimacy of the country’s political establishment and breeding extremist forces in the country’s body politic.”

Makwetla, making reference to the fragile relationship between the group of MK combatants and the leadership of ANC Umkhonto We Sizwe Miliatry Veterans Association (MKMVA), he demanded that all MKMVA activities be suspended with immediate effect.

“This council therefore resolves to call for an immediate suspension of all MKMVA activities, that an urgent conference of MKMVA be called based on detachments and internal machineries,” he said.

Makwetla took MKMVA to task, charging that the ANC’s former military wing had been lurching from crisis to crisis.

“(We) observe that successive leadership in MKMVA has been mired in controversies on financial matters and been unable to account for resources and activities in the association.

“(We are) deeply disturbed that the association has become involved in factionalism and sought to style itself as the political voice of the MK community, distorting values and history of MK.”

bonolos@thenewage.co.za