Traditional leaders investment company launched

ANC Treasurer General and the party’s presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize has called on government and the private sector to involve traditional rulers in economic projects.

Mkhize was speaking on the sidelines of an event where an investment company of more than 800 traditional leaders was launched in Johannesburg.

The company was established after meetings between government and traditional leaders, which have been going on for years.

“When we involve rural communities in initiatives like these, I am sure we will achieve radical economics transformation sooner,” said Mkhize

Mkhize says for a long time, traditional leaders have been pushed aside when important decisions about the economy were being discussed.