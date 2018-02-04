Mkhize considering legal action over Montana’s claims at Eskom inquiry

Former ANC Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize says he is taking legal advice on whether to institute defamation charges against former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana.

The announcement comes after Montana told Parliament’s public enterprise portfolio committee that Mkhize had solicited 10% of R465m for the ANC as a result of Swifambo Rail Leasing, which provided Prasa with Afro 4 000 locomotives.

The committee is investigating allegations of state capture at Eskom.

Montana last Tuesday testified that Mkhize was furious with him for rejecting his demand in a meeting held at a Sandton hotel in 2014.

According to a letter seen by the City Press, Mkhize wrote to Eskom inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho telling her he was considering all avenues available to him, including availing himself for the inquiry, in order to deal with Montana’s allegations.

Mkhize said he had been advised by his lawyers not to respond to Montana’s allegations and make himself available to testify before the commission.

“Please be advised that, given the sensitivity and seriousness of the allegations leveled against me, I have been advised by my lawyers not to respond publicly for now but rather subject myself to the formal process which is being conducted by your honourable committee, that I personally recognise and respect,” Mkhize wrote.

“It is only after I have appeared before the honourable members that I will explore other legal options available to me to deal with these allegations made against me, some of which I regard as defamatory.”

Mkhize also expressed his sadness at the name of the ANC being “dragged through the mud” by Montana’s testimony.

“As part of transparency and to support the resolution taken by my political party, the ANC, to fight corruption and state capture, I hereby write to you to indicate that I am prepared to make myself available to attend the inquiry to respond directly to allegations made by Mr Montana.”

“What makes this of significance is not only the damaging effect this has on me as a person but also the negative perceptions that this may form about the ANC and undue influence by its leaders on state-owned entities. I say this because the allegations clearly infer that I acted in my capacity as the treasurer-general of the ANC at the time.”

Following Montana’s testimony, an EFF delegation led by party Secretary-General Godrich Gardee opened a corruption case against Mkhize at Hillbrow police station.

-TNA Reporter