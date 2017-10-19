Mkhize seeks SACP endorsement

ANC TREASURER general Dr. Zweli Mkhize has called an emergency meeting between the ANC , COSATU and the SACP, this follows the axing of Blade Nzimande as minister of higher education and training.

Nzimande is also the general secretary of the SACP. Mkhize’s move to ‘‘reconcile’’ the parties has not been approved by the ANC top six. A source in the ANC NEC has told The New Age that Mkhize is reaching out to the SACP to endorse him as ANC president in December With COSATU and the SACP’s endorsement Mkhize may be the number three in rank withing the elective race, the race seems to be firmly lead by Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa.

The source, who wished to not be named, said Mkhize believes he can be Ramaphosa’s deputy should his presidential aspirations fail. Lindiwe Sisulu, who was originaly tipped to be Ramaphosa’s deputy has had some run-ins with senior ANC com rades in the last few weeks and that may be destructive for the Cyril camp.

The intensified nationwide presidential campaign, amid an evident factional ANC, has been mainly dominated by two candidates, namely deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. However, lurking in the shadows is Mkhize, who has entered the fray for the top job.

“It is very early to tell who will be the next ANC president, there is only a few regions or provinces that have declared their support. So one has to be patient until most of the regions or provinces have declared their support,” political analyst Protas Madlala said.

In what has been a political turbulent week given the Cabinet reshuffle, the fast-changing pace of South Africa’s political dynamics keeps unravelling. Madlala said from what he has read in the media, Mkhize seems to be the man whom Ramaphosa and Dlamini Zuma have in their bag.

“Mkhize is not on one list. If he loses on his own, I think he is likely to get on either list of Ramaphosa or Dlamini Zuma,” Madlala said. Prof Shadrack Gutto said there were many factors that need to be considered before Mkhize could emerge as ANC president.

“For example, the so-called Cabinet reshuffle will have an impact on the chances of Mkhize winning to emerge as ANC president,” Gutto said. Gutto said President Jacob Zuma was having a hand on his envisaged outcome of the ANC presidency ahead of the party’s elective conference by means of the recent Cabinet reshuffle and continued support for ex-wife Dlamini Zuma.

During their campaigns, Ramaphosa, Dlamini Zuma and Mkhize have been preaching unity within the ANC. Gutto said that was early to say there would be a split after the elective conference. However, Madlala predicted chaos given the scenes during the Eastern Cape ANC elective conference.

Mkhize yesterday said when addressing the Foreign Correspondents Association: “The disruptions in the Eastern Cape took us by surprise. We’ve learnt how to prevent such in the December’s conference.

“Some of the things that could delay the conference are disputes. There are measures to handle disputes efficiently.” Mkhize said he was ready to lead the ANC.

news@thenewage.co.za