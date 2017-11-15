Mkhize: Slates have potential to overlook capable leaders

African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize says the idea of slates during campaigns has the potential to overlook capable leaders who can lead the ruling party.

Mkhize, who was speaking to News24, said a broader perspective into the leadership of the organisation was preferable.

“Not just having one slate because we can overlook a lot of good talented leaders who could certainly have served the organisation and the country very well but simply because they might have fallen in the wrong slates, that becomes a problem,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize said he believes that, “the extent of the very intense mobilisation that is going on, the reason why we raised the issue of unity is to say that you need to look at a broader leadership of the organisation, don’t just say there’s only one or two, you must look broader into the organisation and select in the process.

“That way, we will also want to avoid factional slates where you’ve got number one to number 86 where people walk in and tick at those names and leave out others.”

The treasurer general said this was a scenario that played itself out in the Polokwane conference where President Jacob Zuma came out victorious.

“When we were going to Polokwane, I actually used to chair that group that formulated the slate that led to President Zuma. Once we came from back Polokwane, we realised that this was cascading to branches, regions and provinces and we didn’t think this was a good idea.”

However, Mkhize who is also contesting for the ANC presidency, said those who would not emerge as winners in the elective conference must be prepared to follow and support the ones who emerge as winners.

“It is not us that matters, what matters is the mission of the organisation to lift the people of South Africa and take the country forward.”

-Basil Shiluvane