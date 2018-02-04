MKMVA condemns ANC’s silence on MultiChoice decision

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association has expressed its disappointment with the ANC for not condemning a decision by MultiChoice not to renew its contract with ANN7 when it expires in August.

The MKMVA issued a statement on Sunday in response to last week’s announcement by MultiChoice that it would not be renewing a contract between itself and ANN7.

“Unfortunately, five days after MultiChoice made its announcement, the ANC has

not yet issued a formal statement to condemn its action, nor have the officials of

the ANC spoken out in unison against the decision,” MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said.

The organisation said the decision by MultiChoice was a political act of censorship to silence and totally remove a television news channel who’s reporting about the continuing

control of white monopoly capital and its ruthless exploitation of the black (especially African) majority, did not suit the plans of white monopoly capital and black sell-out surrogates who wanted to continue strengthening their grip on the economy.

Niehaus said the decision was a direct frontal attack on the South African’s right to freedom of expression and the expression of a diversity of views.

“These are the rights that the ANC, right from our inception 106 years ago, fought for. Many members of the ANC and soldiers of Umkhonto we Sizwe laid their lives down for these rights in the struggle for a free, just and democratic South Africa.”

“As the MKMVA, we cannot be silent when these rights are under attack, such silence will be a betrayal of our heroic freedom fighters who paid the ultimate price for these liberties.”

He said the organisation was usually quick to defend liberation struggle gains and was among the first to speak out and issue media statements when hard-fought freedoms were under attack.

“However, in the instance of MultiChoice’s decision not to renew the contract of ANN7 to broadcast, we have deliberately held back to speak out immediately. This was not because we are not deeply concerned and in fact outraged by MultiChoice’s actions but because we felt it was important that the ANC as our mother body should have taken the lead with an official statement defending the rights of freedom of speech and the right to an expression of a diversity of views.”

He said the decision to condemn MultiChoice’s act of censorship was not about the merits or demerits of ANN7.

“We want to re-emphasise that it is about the sacrosanct principles of freedom of speech and our constitutionally protected right as South African citizens to a diversity of views.”

“Comrade Jessie Duarte was absolutely correct when she stated that the war by white monopoly capital is not ultimately about the Gupta family but it is about controlling who says what and how.”

-TNA Reporter