MKMVA in KZN to brief media on latest political developments

The MKMVA in KwaZulu-Natal will on Thursday brief the media on its views regarding the current political situation in the province as well as the country as the ANC draws ever closer to its elective conference.

The briefing follows the MKMVA in the province hosting a special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting which according to provincial chairperson Themba Mavundla, was called “to assess the current political environment in the country and the continent.”

The briefing comes just after the ANC KZN PEC had contested the branch meeting numbers released by ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe, alleging serious discrepancies.

According to the PEC, the figures released by Mantashe on Tuesday are not accurate.

During a media briefing, Mantashe said that only 40.8% of branches in KZN had convened their branch general meetings (BGMs), a figure the PEC has denied.

There are currently at least 866 branches that are in good standing in KZN and according to the PEC, 700 of these branches have convened their meetings.

“We are at 78.5% of branches that qualified that have convened successful BGMs,” ANC Provincial spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said.

The MKMVA briefing also comes just days before ANC stalwarts and veterans are set to host their national consultative conference.

However, Mantashe has distanced himself from the conference, adamantly stating that party leaders intending to attend the conference on Friday would be doing so as “individual” members of the ANC.

-TNA Reporter