MKMVA lambasts ANC turncoats, praises Zuma after no confidence motion

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has praised

ANC MPs for standing together and vote against the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday in parliament.

This comes after the Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete granted the no vote of confidence against Zuma conducted in secret ballot.

“Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) congratulate the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa for the robust engagement in the National Assembly yesterday, that resulted in the resounding defeat of the no-confidence vote in President Zuma and our cabinet,” said in a statement.

The MKMVA said the way Zuma dealt with the motion of no confidence issue was commendable.

“MKMVA believes it is also appropriate to congratulate President specifically with this defeat of an unprecedented 8th no-confidence motion.

“We commend President Zuma for the disciplined manner in which he dealt with all of this, and for his fortitude in the face of so much provocation,” said MKMVA.

However, the MKMVA lambasted the ANC MPs who voted in favour of the motion to remove Zuma.

“Having re-stated this undeniable fact we will, however, be amiss in our defence of the African National Congress and our National Democratic Revolution (NDR), not to express our deep disappointment in the 26 ANC MP’s who voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, and disregarded the very clear instructions that they had from the National Executive Committee (NEC) as well as the Parliamentary Caucus of the ANC,” said MKMVA.

“With regards to their behaviour MKMVA believes that a spade should be called a spade: They have betrayed the trust that the ANC placed in them by deploying them as our representatives in Parliament in order to carry out the mandate of the ANC. Their behaviour was totally unacceptable,” concluded MKMVA.