Mlambo’s miseries over

A PRIVATE company, Head Office SA in Mbombela, has voluntarily tasked itself to change the living conditions of Jabulani Mlambo, 59, from Section G in Tweefontein near KwaMhlanga by building him a better house.

This followed the story published by The New Age on July 24 about the unemployed Mlambo, who narrowly escaped death when his one-roomed mud house collapsed while he was asleep during heavy rains.

His repeated pleas to the authorities to get an RDP house from the local municipality had been unsuccessful since 2009. Last week the company invited Mlambo to Mbombela to discuss his living situation.

In the process, he was presented with food parcels and tasked to make a quotation for building material. Mlambo said he was glad because the company also gave him travelling costs and accommodated him at a hotel.

“I would like to thank the newspaper (The New Age) for coming to my rescue and connecting me with good Samaritans. I am sure that I will soon be having a house like other people since the company promised to build me a four-roomed house.

“I got the good news when I met with the company’s management in Mbombela after they sent me travelling costs. I was asked to make a quotation for the building material, which I did,” Mlambo said.

Head Office SA’s manager for corporate social investment, Precious Magagula, said they would be going through the building material quotation ahead of beginning with the construction process.

Magagula said the assistance to be provided to Mlambo was part of their corporate social investment policy which also benefited LLB student Sbusiso Maseko and another IT student, Mbongane Ngubane.

“Hope has been restored and the unfortunate situation presented in your article titled: No RDP house for years, which was published on July 24, has been heeded. As an Mpumalanga based company founded by the spirit of ubuntu, we contacted Mlambo and made travel, meals and accommodation arrangements to meet with him to understand the extent of his challenges.

“Furthermore, we intend pursuing the possibility of improving Mlambo’s living conditions.

“With the assistance of professionals, we will meet with him onsite to observe and understand the restoration work required,” Magagula said.

FRANCE NYAKA

