MMC Mpho Phalatse suspended for ‘friend of Israel’ comments

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has suspended Health MMC Dr Mpho Phalatse for her remarks on Israel that she made while addressing a Friends of Israel gathering over the weekend.

In a video that is doing the rounds, Phalatse declared that the city was also a friend of Israel.

Joburg’s Councillor Mpho Phalaste: “I would like to declare that I am a friend of Israel, and the city of Johannesburg is a friend of Israel! Shalom shalom! #IStandWithIsrael #SAFI18 🇮🇱🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Dl9SWTDVmV — Ido Daniel (@IdoDaniel) June 10, 2018

“….I would like to say that you are most welcome to the city of Johannesburg. We value you, we celebrate you, we appreciate you, feel at home, enjoy the rest of the conference. I would like to declare that I am a friend of Israel and the city of Johannesburg is a friend of Israel Shalom Shalom!,” she said.

Following her comments, opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng called on the mayor to remove her from her position and to distance the City from the ‘Apartheid Israel’.

“The pronouncements are a direct opposition to our struggle character as a country owing its existence to the centuries of struggle against what the UN in November 1974 declared a crime against humanity,” said the EFF in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Jewish Board of Deputies has lambasted the mayor’s actions saying that her suspension was an attack on freedom of speech and freedom of association.

Last month International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced the withdrawal of South Africa’s ambassador to Israel, Sisa Ngombane, after a deadly attack by Israeli armed forces on the Gaza border, in which more than 59 Palestinians were killed and 2 700 others wounded.

During its 54th national conference held in December last year, the ANC resolved to downgrade the South African embassy in Israel to a liaison office.

In April this year, DJ Black Coffee was slammed for his performance in the country.

The ANC then promised to engage broadly with the creative sector, with a view to ensuring that South Africa continues to play a critical role in helping to resolve the crisis of the Palestinian occupation.

The @CityofJoburgZA MMC of Health who, without mandate, spoke in the Friends of Israel meeting and said that Johannesburg is Friends of Israel is suspended with immediate effect after the demand of the @EFFSouthAfrica. Bravo to Mayor @HermanMashaba for decisive leadership. pic.twitter.com/wU4sS5xHXm — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) June 12, 2018

-AfroVoice Reporter