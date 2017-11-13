MMC vows to track down churchgoers who assaulted JMPD officer

Mayoral Committee member for public safety councillor Michael Sun on Monday vowed to track down people who disarmed and assaulted a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer at the weekend.

Sun was speaking on the incident in which officer Siphiwe Sebati is seen in a video being mobbed by churchgoers in Hillbrow and disarmed.

These church members disarmed a JMPD officer who attempted to tow away a church member’s car. He is in Hospital as we speak. Check the Full story on The New Age newspaper – Today @The_New_Age @JMPDSafety @CityofJoburgZA @HermanMashaba @moses_moyo pic.twitter.com/vOjXX9icrC — Ntombi Nkosi (@nntombi_nkosi) November 13, 2017

“We’ll track down the culprits and bring them down to face the full might of the law,” Sun said.

Officer Sebati has been discharged from hospital after sustaining injuries in the attack.

JMPD spokesperson Senior-Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the attack took place when JMPD officials, one of them being Officer Sebati, were busy trying to tow an illegally parked car belonging to a member of the Revelation Church of God on Claim Street in Hillbrow, as it was causing traffic congestion.

“Preliminary investigations show that the JMPD officer drew his firearm and fired into the air to stop the protesters from advancing toward him but the crowd did not heed the warning and proceeded to attack him,” Minnaar said.

-TNA Reporter