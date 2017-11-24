Mnangagwa told Mugabe he will be safe in Zimbabwe – state media

Incoming Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa assured former president Robert Mugabe he and his family would be safe in the country when the two men spoke for the first time since Mnangagwa returned home this week, state media said on Friday.

The State-owned The Herald newspaper said Mugabe and Mnangagwa, who is set to be sworn in as president later on Friday, had agreed that the former leader may not attend the swearing-in ceremony because he was tired.

Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Dr Siyabonga Cwele is expected to represent President Jacob Zuma at Mnangagwa’s inauguration today.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) commends commended former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe, for his decision to step down from his position saying it will be remembered as a clear demonstration of true Statesmanship.

” Since its formation, SADC has benefited and valued the contribution of President Mugabe, as a true champion of Pan-Africanism, and in the promotion of regional co-operation, development and integration.

He will be remembered by SADC as an exemplary freedom fighter in the liberation struggle for Zimbabwe’s independence and as one of the Founding Fathers of our cherished SADC,” said Tanzania’s, Stergomena Lawrence Tax.

additional reporting by Reuters.