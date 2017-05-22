Mobara sends Bucs into final

Orlando Pirates laboured into the final of the Nedbank Cup with a 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium and will face cup foes SuperSport United in the decider.

It wasn’t a brilliant display, but at this rate the Buccaneers will take any result, notwithstanding the performance. However, it was an improved display from the visiting Bucs, the sort which reinforces the belief that they can win matches if they really put their hearts and minds to it. Winning the Nedbank Cup will serve as a preamble to greater things in the new season for Pirates, a departure from the disaster that has been the current season.

“We deserved to win. In the end, it was okay,” Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret said after the match. “As I’ve said, we have played well in the last four matches, we have created and you can see today we put the ball in the back of the net. “We have had a troubled season but this could help a bit. Now we have something to dream about. I like Durban.” Jonevret will be back for the last match of the PSL campaign, before they return to face SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup final on June 24.

It took some blood and sweat for Bucs to gain passage to the final, as they maintained their odd cup form which has been a stark contract to that of the league. They couldn’t score in their last four league matches but got the breakthrough when Mobara headed home to put them ahead in the first half. The utility defender found himself in the right position in the box to head in Mpho Makola’s cross in the 34th minute.

It was a clean header, an execution which left questions of Arrows’ defenders, particularly Limbikani Mzava who has been the imperious in the last line. Thamsanqa Gabuza, who was starved of the ball, could not get to the end of Thabo Matlaba’s pass as Mzava made a timely interception five minutes later. Bucs started revving up quickly and efficiently but they lacked the sharpness to increase their lead and go into the break with much more than the odd goal for their efforts.

The tempo dropped somewhat in the second half, but it wasn’t to do with Thabo Rakhale’s lack of penetrative moves with Dove Wome’s waning influence deeper in midfield than his usual position up front. Arrows held firm, making it difficult for their opponents to penetrate through the middle of the park. In the end it was the odd goal which sealed the fate of the two sides.

