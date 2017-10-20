Moerane Commission: Councillors who were with Magaqa to be addressed

KZN African National Congress (ANC) Provincial Secretary Super Zuma assured Moerane Commission that the matter of the two councilors from uMzimkhulu who were with slain Councillor Sindiso Magaqa will be addressed immediately.

This is after Advocate Bheki Manyathi asked the Provincial leadership to assist the 2 councilors before anything happens to them.

“The matter of the two councilors from uMzimkhulu will be addressed immediately,’ Zuma told the commission.

Zuma made the commitment on Friday at the Moerane Commission on the second day of the party’s submission session.

It is said that the two councillor’s fear for their lives, since the Magaqa incident the duo had been without bodyguards, despite the threats to their lives.

Magaqa and company were shot at Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal at one of the local shops. He succumbed to his injuries early last month at the Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban.

During the interrogations, the Commission raised its concern on the removal of the National task team that was tasked to deal with the political killings in uMzimkhulu wanting to know why was it taken off.

In dealing with the matter, the provincial Chairperson told the commission that he also learned of the decision to take the task team off on Thursday, adding that he has raised the matter with Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda to provide clarity.

“I also heard about the removal of National task team yesterday and I have consulted MEC Kaunda for clarity,” Zikalala said.

On the allegation that the relationship between the ANC and the alliance is an abusive one, Zuma dismissed the allegations as being falls. He further told the commission that both the ANC and the alliance often have different views but didn’t mean there are problems.

“We engage in bilateral to eliminate problems, in KZN we have enjoyed good relations with Alliance differences started before 2015 Elective conference.

There have been isolated cases where there have been SACP candidates entered elections as independents like ward 4 in ENchanga but these have been dealt with within the ANC,” Zuma added.

-Sipho Jack