Mogakolodi Ngele joins SuperSport from Sundowns

SuperSport United have secured the service of Botswana international Mogakolodi Ngele from Mamelodi Sundowns. Ngele joins Matsatsantsa a Pitori on a six-month loan deal.

The 27 year old has has struggled to make it into the startling line up of Sundowns after his returned from loan from Bidvest Wits. The Tshwane based outfit brought Ngele to the club to bolster the squad after striker Jeremy Brockie left to join Sundowns.

.@SuperSportFC is pleased to announce the signing of Botswana international midfielder Mogakolodi Ngele from @Masandawana on a six-month loan deal #SkeemaMatsatsantsa pic.twitter.com/rNccofs6F1 — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) January 26, 2018

Matsatsantsa have also extended the contracts of Clayton Daniels and Reneilwe Letsholonyane. The club’s CEO Stan Matthew said, “It is a pleasure to reward their efforts with contract extensions.

“Players like them are few & far between both have had long careers & just seem to keep going & going,they both represent the ambitions and vision of the club, with fantastic performances and an eye on the development of younger players.

“Yeye and Clayton have shown tremendous commitment to the club and have been heavily involved in our success over the last few years.”

-TNA Reporter