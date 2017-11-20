‘Molefe receives remuneration based on days he’s called upon’

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has been associated with it from as early as 2009.

“Molefe has been associated with the Defence Force even prior to him being the Public Investment Corporation CEO. It is during the time that he was CEO that he and many others were incorporated into the Defence Force, in particular, in his case, into the auditing section of pool of specialists,” SANDF spokesperson Sphiwe Dlamini said.

Dlamini was responding to reports by The City Press claiming that Molefe had been called up to serve in the army, earning R57 000 a month.

Dlamini also disputed reports that Molefe started in August.

“He has been associated with the SANDF since 2009, it is not something that happened yesterday.”

Dlamini dismissed reports that Molefe was earning R57 000 a month, since August, as a colonel.

“Molefe has not received any salary as far as I am aware since he has been called up but what is due to him is what would have been due to anybody who has been called up as a Reserve Force member.”

Further clarifying the salary reports, Dlamini said: “That’s the point, that the story is mistaken, Reserve Force members are called upon as and when the required skill is needed and he is part of those people. Molefe receives a remuneration based on the number of days and the amount of time he has been called upon.”

Meanwhile, South African National Defence Union (Sandu) spokesperson Pikkie Greeff has threatened to take action against Molefe’s “appointment”.

“Molefe’s SANDF appointment call up is unlawful and a criminal offense. He and who appointed him have committed fraud. I’ll see to it on Monday,” Greeff said in a tweet.

-Basil Shiluvane