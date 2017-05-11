Moody’s downgrade damage

The frenzy over a third possible downgrade by Moody’s ratings agency, which has impacted heavily on the rand and the bond market, has also contributed to the latest BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index (Beti) for April, which took a serious knock.

The fear of another downgrade was also expected to be a central point in a debate last night involving Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and CEO of Barclays Africa Group, Maria Ramos, at an event hosted by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica). They warned of difficulties of raising capital on international markets if the country is to be downgraded again. A downgrade from Moody’s is expected possible within weeks, with analysts expecting a one-notch cut, to remain one-notch above the sub-investment grade.

Already S&P and Fitch pulled the trigger to place the country at sub-investment grade two months ago including major local banks. Already the talk has resulted in the local currency taking a knock and bond yields rising higher as market participants are more concerned of a negative rating action. The rand trended up to R13.70/$ but failed to break through. The unit opened trading at R13.61/$ yesterday.

By noon it recovered 0.90% to trade at R13.50/$, showing some resistance to breaking new levels of R14/$. Back in domestic data released yesterday, the Beti slowed down last month, citing recent developments in South Africa concerning especially the change in minister of finance and subsequent downgrade of SA’s foreign and local currency ratings. The Beti deteriorated on a monthly and annual basis with only the quarter-onquarter comparison remaining the same. The real change in processed economic transactions by BankservAfrica on a year on year basis remained negative in April, declining by 1.8% from March. This indicates that the economy remains under stress.

The decline is at the same level as December 2016 and worse than the decline of -1.3% in March. “While these changes do not necessarily confirm a trend, the fact that the Beti has slowed indicates that some economic activity retreated in April and the downgrades of the South African economy probably played a role,” the index pointed out. Furthermore, the weaker Beti – the broadest and early coincident indicator of transactions – gives concrete evidence of a slower economy and is in line with vehicle sales and manufacturing PMI results, which both track and provide similar insight into the economy’s movements.

“The number of transactions declined by 2.6%, year on year, after a strong 7.6% rise in March and this provides further evidence of a weaker economic environment. “The next few months will be very important in determining the future direction of the South African economy as well as the speed of growth or decline in the medium term,” Mike Schüssler, one of the local leading economists and lead researcher of the index, said.

Chris Bennett from MDA Consulting said South Africa’s downgraded status by international agencies is likely to have a significant impact on the construction industry as the cost of credit rises, particularly in existing contracts. “As a result, the already high risk of non-payment is set to escalate further,” Bennett said.

With Moody’s expected to follow ratings agencies S&P and Fitch in downgrading South Africa’s credit rating within weeks, economic analyst Dr Iraj Abedian has warned that the country could soon see the full impact of the change from a split rating.

-BERNARD SATHEKGE|bernards@thenewage.co.za