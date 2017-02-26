Moosa, defender of the people, champion of the poor

On the the day that I recently went to visit Essa Moosa, Colin de Souza, an MK man, once the target of an apartheid death squad, was making tea. Moosa’s two sons, Shiraz and Faizel, both former ANC guerillas, were receiving visitors.

And he, the retired Western Cape High Court judge doctors had sent home to die, was propped up in his bed, smiling, greeting visitors and chatting about what for many were the best years of their lives, the struggle for freedom. He died at his home yesterday

In that struggle, Essa Moosa, was central.

The lawyer to turn to when the cruel and unkind hands of the state removed loved ones through detention without trial under Section 29 of then internal security act, state of emergency detentions, political trials, or permanently through state-sponsored killings.

His offices in central Athlone were consulting rooms, or a safe meeting place for activists. Through its doors walked struggle icons like Dr Allan Boesak, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Trevor Manuel and Cheryl Carolus.

Ordinary people made liberal use of his services, not only as a lawyer, but as an adviser, a steadying hand in troubled times who would empty his pockets to keep hunger at bay.

He was, to use a word that has lost a lot of its meaning, a people’s lawyer.

Colin de Souza’s mother Dorothy, with her husband to bid Moosa farewell, recalled to Faizel his dad loved wearing a pair of boots.

“They were his cowboy boots,” Faizel Moosa reminisced. “My mother was taller than him.”

Dorothy de Souza smiled as she recalled how, if and when the wolf was at the door, she only needed to go to “Mr Moosa” and tell him comrades in Bonteheuwel were going hungry.

“He used his own money to help us.”

Judge Gayaat Hlophe, wife of Western Cape judge president John Hlope, recalled Moosa was “a real gentleman”. She recollected that she entered the legal profession 20 years ago when it was still unfriendly towards women.

“I thank him for me a being a judge. He always believed in me, an astonishing man.”

Cape Town lawyer Anil Jeavan was a young man caught up in student politics at UCT when he had to leave the institution.

“Essa gave me my first job. He would help anybody. When I opened my own practice 10 years ago, the first person to walk through the doors was Essa. He was there to congratulate me and me it was the right step for me,” Jeavan said.

Among the memories for Jeavan was when he had to accompany his principal to a trial in George. “I told him that I did not have a car. He came to fetch me in Salt River where I lived at the time,” Jeavan said.

While Jeavan was impressed, his mother was even more struck by Moosa’s ability to speak Gujarati, a language spoken by millions in India and Pakistan. “Up to today, my 86-year-old mother still talks about the old man who spoke Gujarati to her.”

He recalled Moosa had also defended him as a young man, when he and Siraj Desai, now a senior Cape Town judge, and others had violated apartheid laws by eating on the then whites-only beach, Boulders, near Simon’s Town.

Moosa’s humility was also remembered by another of his protégés, Kader Amin.

“On the night before Madiba was released we drove around looking for a vehicle. We could have used a Mercedes-Benz, but Essa said we must not lose touch with the masses. He chose a Toyota as the vehicle that would be used to transport Madiba from Victor Verster Prison to Cape Town,” Amin said.

Throughout his life “Mr Moosa”, Amin said, served as a champion of the oppressed, underprivileged, poor and defenceless.

He would take their cases for no or little financial gain and would fight it no matter how weak or strong some of them might have been. As long as there was a moral perspective the fight was on.”

Mogamat Salih Davids was one of many who used social media to articulate his feelings.

“When I with student activists who were arrested in the ’80s it was very traumatising to know detention without trial and being cut off from society was a reality many faced,” he wrote. He recounted how he met Essa Moosa.

“In walks this short attorney who made the noises and went to court to secure our release. Further, he and his firm were going to represent us free of charge.

“After he spoke to us, there was renewed confidence and hope that whatever happens we would be well represented and there would be a fight to keep us out of prison.

“So how do you say ‘thank you’ to such a person? Maybe the answer lies in the concept of selflessness, because that is one of the traits of Essa, to work for the betterment and protection of others without seeking reward.”

Activist Elizabeth Cloete wrote: “I wish to dedicate my love and understanding of the working class struggle to comrade Essa Moosa, who in most difficult times defended us as young activists charged with high treason and furthering the aims of the

ANC Comrade Essa no amount of speeches will ever describe your contribution towards the liberation of the poor and marginalise communities in South Africa.”

-DENNIS CRUYWAGEN