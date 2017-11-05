Morata deals blow to United title bid as Chelsea win

Alvaro Morata’s second-half header secured Chelsea a 1-0 win over Manchester United in an entertaining Premier League clash on Sunday as Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge ended in defeat.

Morata’s brilliantly-taken header in the 55th minute was the difference on another frustrating trip to London for United, with six of their last seven away defeats coming in the capital.

United pressed for an equaliser, with Mourinho throwing all his attacking options on from the bench, but they did not test Thibaut Courtois enough in the Chelsea goal, mustering just two shot on target in the whole match.

Chelsea stay fourth on 22 points, the win breathing life into their hopes of retaining the title. Antonio Conte’s men are within a point of local rivals Tottenham Hotspur and second-placed United, who trail Manchester City by eight points.

-Reuters