More cops deployed to tackle hijackings

More police officers have been deployed to some areas of Rhodesfield, Kempton Park, which have been hit hard by a number of hijackings in recent months.

The deployment comes in the wake of the killing of Tebogo Madisha, 38, on Thursday in what’s believed to be yet another hijacking.

According to the police, the area has had more than 10 cases of hijackings in recent months.

Madisha was shot dead on Mars Street while visiting friends. His body was discovered with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Madisha’s BMW was later found abandoned in Tembisa.

“He was accosted by a group of people who drove off with his BMW,” he said.

Capt Jethro Mtshali said that the police had intensified their investigations into cases of hijackings in the area.

Mtshali appealed to community members who have more information on the case to come forward and assist the police.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the hijacking and the shooting to come help us with information. We are also appealing to community members not to park their vehicles on the driveways as the area has become dangerous,” Mtshali said.

Meanwhile, state pathologists were expected to conduct a post-mortem to help ascertain the cause of death of a Nigerian man in Cape Town.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the post-mortem would be able to share more light into the death of Tochukwu Nnadi.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said: “It is alleged that the man swallowed drugs he had when found by Cape Town metro police. The post-mortem will be done on Thursday. There are no reports of assault, but the post-mortem will confirm the cause of death.”

Nnadi died in December at the Grand Parade in Cape Town after allegedly being choked by metro police while handcuffed.

The police claimed that he was arrested after being caught carrying drugs, which he later swallowed.

But the police version of events have been disputed by some eye witnesses.

They have claimed that he was strangled and killed while handcuffed. President of the Nigerian Union in the Western Cape, Rapuluchukwu Ufochukwu, said that members of the metro police handcuffed and strangled Nnadi until he died.

