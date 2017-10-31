More grants pain looms

WHILE Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini was defending herself in Parliament, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was telling a gathering in KZN that social grants were at risk.

Gigaba was addressing a Durban Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting where he warned that economic stagnation not only posed a risk to transformation but also to government spending, including on social grants.

There are only five months left before the contract between the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) expires. Dlamini admitted in Parliament that she had not found a new service provider, although talks with the SA Post Office were in progress.

For 85-year-old Frans Moloto, who is blind and relies solely on his disability grant to survive, Gigaba’s comments and Dlamini’s uncertainty are a cause for panic.

The Tembisa resident has been on a social grant for 18 years, which he has been using to support his family.

“If there is no grant money, people will go hungry because we use this money to support our families. If the government doesn’t pay us, we won’t vote for them because they are failing to help us. We will vote for a new party to rule,” Moloto said.

Moloto’s sentiments were shared by Khutso Molapo, a mother of three who uses the Sassa grant to raise her disabled child.

“I depend on this money to pay for my child’s special school fees. I don’t know what I would do without it because I don’t work. I pay R800 a month for his schooling,” Molapo said.

Sixty-six-year-old Susan Zungu has been following the Sassa debacle on the news.

Yesterday she woke up early and sat in front of the TV to watch what was happening in Parliament, particularly because today is her pension payout day.

Showing us her empty fridge, Zungu said she only had one pot of maize meal which was going to be supper yesterday.

“If we don’t get the money we might as well be declared dead because we don’t have any food in the house. I need to take my medication for high blood pressure and I cannot do that on an empty stomach,” Zungu said.

Meanwhile in Parliament, Dlamini insisted that she was a corruption-free minister and disclosed that the New York Stock Exchange had twice sent investigators to South Africa to probe allegations of corruption involving one of its listed companies, Net1.

Dlamini revealed this after a stormy session in front of a joint meeting of the standing committee on public accounts and the social development portfolio committee.

Dlamini and Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele appeared in front of members of Parliament to give an update on meeting a Constitutional Court deadline of March 1, 2018, for CPS to cease paying the social grants.

Dlamini was asked about allegations that her department and Sassa were dragging their feet in finding a replacement. “The judgment is very clear. It says whoever we are going to work with must not be CPS.

“But also, if you read the report of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, you see that there are areas where the Post Office thinks it’s going to have some links with CPS. That is why I’m saying we must stick to our guns,” Dlamini said.

The Post Office stated emphatically in the briefing that it believed it had a legal contract given to it by ousted Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza.

SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE, DENNIS CRUYWAGEN and SIHLE MAVUSO

news@thenewage.co.za