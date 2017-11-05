More misery for Pirates after shootout

A miserable four days for Orlando Pirates ended Saturday with their surprise elimination from the South African League Cup as they lost 4-2 on penalties to Polokwane City.

The quarter-final thriller at Orlando Stadium in Soweto finished 2-2 after regular time and there were no further goals during extra time, leaving the tie to be settled by spot-kicks.

After missing their first penalty, Polokwane converted four in a row while Pirates missed two to bow out of the knockout competition.

Pirates fell 3-1 at home to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league last Wednesday, with one of the goals they conceded coming off a shot from inside the centre circle.

Embarrassed goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands was retained by Serb coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic and could not be blamed for either of the Polokwane goals.

Rendani Ndou twice put the visitors ahead in the first half and Pirates hit back with goals before half-time from Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Mpho Makola, who had a penalty saved.

Egyptian Amr Gamal struck from close range after 11 minutes to give Wits a 1-0 home win over league leaders Baroka at Milpark Stadium in Johannesburg.

It was a welcome victory for Wits, who have lost five of nine league matches this season in defence of the title and lie second last in the table.

Bloemfontein Celtic came from behind to triumph 2-1 at bottom-of-the-table league side Platinum Stars and secure a place in the semi-finals draw.

Bongi Ntuli lobbed Platinum into a half-time lead that was overtaken by goals from Lantshene Phalane off a free-kick and Tshegofatso Mabaso, who tapped in a late winner.

In-form Chippa United host crowd-pullers Kaizer Chiefs in Port Elizabeth Sunday in an eagerly awaited clash after which the last-four draw will be made.

Title-holders Cape Town City were eliminated in the first round last weekend.

