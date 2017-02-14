More private schools are springing up in urban areas

THE furore around pupil placements for the 2017 academic year has died down and normal teaching and learning is happening at most schools.

This could be partly attributed to the phenomenal growth of private schools that are springing up in urban areas.

Individuals and corporates have seen a gap in the public education system and are trying to plug it by offering competitive packages to lure parents.

Some parents said interest in public schools is waning as they question the level of commitment by teachers.

“There has been a gradual decline in the levels of commitment by most teachers as unions seem to wield too much power. Half the time, teachers are not in classrooms and there is very little principals can do,”one parent said on condition of anonymity.

“This is different to the situation at private schools where you find teachers are paid to work and because the owners are in business, they make sure that our children get adequate attention.”

Others said that as much as the government offers free education in some schools, they feel the kind of output in such schools is lower than those who pay.

“It’s good to have no-fee schools but if parents can afford it, they need to try to pay for the education of their children and teach them that there is nothing for free,” Katlego Sibanyoni, a father whose children attend a private school in Mahikeng, said.

“This inculcates in children a sense of duty as they know parents sacrifice to have them in class and the best they can do is work hard.

“There are also values that children have to grow up with but can be easily trampled upon in circular schools. Sometimes it’s good to put your child at a school that speaks to your values as a parent.” The department of education said there could be more than 100 private schools in the province but it only has 72 registered.

Department spokesperson Freddy Sepeng said: “We have 72 independent schools in the province and all those schools are registered according to the South African Schools Act (Sasa) and the provincial regulations.”

Through its monitoring mechanisms, the department has established the number of pupils at private schools is almost similar to that at public schools.

“The pupil-teacher ratio at independent schools is the same with the public schools which is one teacher to every 35 pupils. However, independent schools are not governed by school governing bodies but by board of directors which makes operations different from the public schools,” Sepeng said.

Asked whether there was an upward or downward swing in the number of private schools in the North West, Sepeng said: “The phenomenon of private schools is on the rise. This is basically because everyone has the right to open an independent school as contemplated by the South African Schools Act and Section 29 of the South African Constitution.

“A person who wants to open an independent school should meet the norms and standards set by the Department of Basic Education, be ascertained by Sasa and the provincial regulations.

“The person should also be accredited by Umalusi in order to operate the independent school,” he said.

One grey area with private schools is that the fees structure seems to be loosely regulated and most of the operators can easily rip off parents.

Sepeng said the department regulates schools that is subsidised while those falling outside this bracket operate at the whim of those running them.

“The department has a say, provided the school is subsidised and they operate according to the norms and standards.

“These schools are governed by the board of directors and school governing bodies who determine the fees for an independent school.

“We have category one where the highest school fees subsidised as per the regulation is R25000 a year. Once the person goes higher the stipulated amount falls off from the categories.

“In category 2, we have the non-subsidised schools which are divided into three categories with Cambridge schools’ fees hovering around R80000 a year and the national curriculum statement school fees pegged at about R6800 a year,” he said

These schools’ examinations are run by the Independent Examination Board and not Umalusi.

The other challenge is that with little to no supervision, the risk of bogus schools is high.

The department has acknowledged that there are a lot of private schools still operating unregistered.

“Yes, there are independent schools that operate illegally without the knowledge of the department.

“These schools do not comply with the requirement of Sasa and the provincial regulations.

“Such schools have a negative effect on both children and parents due to the fact that huge amounts of money will be lost to these illegal schools.

“Once the department is aware of such schools, law enforcement agencies will be assigned to close down such schools. Every time we come across them we normally work with law enforcement agencies to close them down,” Sepeng said.

This challenge often drains the pockets of desperate parents who may have enrolled their children at a private school for better education outcomes only to end up broke and later forced to withdraw their children.

“Some parents decide to send their children to independent schools they can’t afford. Later they are unable to pay the fees and it becomes a problem.

“They then approach the department at a very late stage. As a department we have public schools which provide quality education. We encourage our parents to look for public schools within their areas,” Sepeng said.

The department calls on members of the public to do their homework before enrolling their children at school so their choices do not come back to haunt them.

