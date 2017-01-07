More rainfall expected for the weekend

The South African Weather Service has issued a severe weather alert for parts of central South Africa on Saturday.

Weather forecaster Mbali Maliage said that more rainfall can be expected throughout the week.

Maliage also outlined that the continuance rain could also results in flash floods.

“ Gauteng,and eastern parts of the north west province can expect more rainfall,” Maliage said.

SA weather service said that heavy rainfall that could lead to floods is expected in the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as central and southern Free State.

