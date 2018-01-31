More than 30 computers seized by Hawks

MORE than 30 computers worth R750000 belonging to the city of Johannesburg were seized on Tuesday during a joint operation between the Hawks and officials from the Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS).

This comes after GFIS received a tipoff from a member of the public who was closely linked to the service provider that while she was working at the company the city placed an order for 500 desktop computers. Back in 2014 the city paid R6m for 500 desktop computers that were ordered by the group information communication technology department and but they were never delivered.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said the computers were paid for with the assistance of officials working for the city – but never reached the city. “The service provider, which is based in the south of Johannesburg, provides office stationery such as desktop computers, laptops, printer cartridges and toners, just to name a few,” Mashaba said. “A search and seizure operation was conducted yesterday by the members of the Hawks and officials from GFIS at the offices of the service provider,” he said.

It is alleged that after winning the contract to supply the computers, the service provider placed an order with Mustek to do the city’s imaging on the computers. “This was a standard procedure but the serial numbers of the seized computers were removed,” he said. It is alleged that most of the computers were sold to other clients.

“Preliminary inestigations into the matter have revealed that a city official was paid R1m by the service provider for securing the deal for them,” Mashaba said.

dikeledir@thenewage.co.za

-DIKELEDI MOLOBELA