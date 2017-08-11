More than a hundred deaths due to missing manhole covers – Mashaba

One hundred and four people died because of manholes left uncovered in the City of Johannesburg, Joburg mayor Cllr Herman Mashaba said yesterday.

He was speaking at the launch of a manhole cover replacement project.

“As a result of a decades long neglect of infrastructure maintenance, 99 deaths were reported in 2014/15 and 104 deaths were reported in 2016/17 due to manholes left uncovered throughout the City,” he said at the launch.

He said he would be using money previously used for the funding of international travel to fix the manholes.

“Over R1 million has been re-prioritised from this money to make the project possible and in the process, prevent the unnecessary loss of life,” Mashaba said.T

This project was aimed at improving the infrastructure by ensuring that businesses can transport their goods and reach consumers and that our residents are able to safely move across the City.

“We will be a step closer to reaching our goal of achieving 5% economic growth within the City by 2021,” he said.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has been allocated an operating budget of R1.1-billion in the 2017/18 financial year, and a three-year capital budget of R4-billion, he said.

The city had also allocated R105-million for the installation and repair of broken down traffic signals throughout the City.

– ANN7 reporter