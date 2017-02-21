More than a workout session

Physical health is the integration of spiritual, emotional and physical wellness for individuals.

Residents of Gugulethu and surrounding areas will experience a physical and spiritual journey as Abishai Kingdom Ministries Morning Sessions partners with Zola’s Aerobics Club on Saturday.

The session will take place at NY 49 Stadium to ensure Gugulethu residents are physically and spiritually fit.

The ministry will host morning aerobics sessions for the next four months for free at NY 49 Stadium as a community building initiative that focuses on promoting exercise and bringing together people from all walks of life spiritually.

More than 100 people are expected to be on their A-game at this fruitful event, which will help them with stress relief, finding peace and being able to follow a balanced diet.

Abishai Kingdom Ministries Morning Session coordinator and Zola’s Aerobics Club member Diekentso Mohajane said: “It will have a spiritual impact because when you go to church you go for spiritual reasons. At the same time you need to have that balance physically and spiritually because your body carries the spirit.”

“All age groups, male and female from different locations in and outside of Gugulethu are welcome,” Zola’s Aerobics Club owner Zola Sibiya said.

Sibiya is known for his daily exercise sessions for everyone in and around Gugulethu and his weekly free sessions with elderly citizens older than 60 to keep fit and healthy.

The fitness guru said that there would be praise and worship before and after each session.

“Upcoming dates of the morning fitness session at Lotus Park VPUU neighbourhood are March 3, April 4, May 27 and June 17.

“I discovered that physical fitness and spiritual fitness intertwine because churches teach people to be spiritually fit and I train them to be physically fit.”

The idea of partnering with the ministry is to make people aware of the importance of taking good care of their bodies by joining the gym and receive lessons about a healthy lifestyle as they are aware of their spiritual lifestyle.

Sibiya said the session is different as it shows other churches how important your physical being is for the rest of the community and not selected individuals. It will also bring members of the church together.

“This can help the community by making them join us so that they can see how powerful it is to be in this environment of being fit physically, spiritually and emotionally. These three go hand in hand. More so, fitness helps you to avoid destructive habits which can range from drugs and alcohol.

“This is something new for the church, it will give the community a different perspective about the church because people have a different view about churches in general. It will also bring unity in our community and close that gap,” Mohajane said.

KEITUMETSI MOTLHALE

provinces@thenewage.co.za