More witnesses for Ahmed Timol inquest

SEVERAL witnesses including a former apartheid-era security branch police officer are expected to take the stand this week at the second inquest into apartheid activist Ahmed Timol’s death.

The North Gauteng High Court will try to establish the time of Timol’s death as contradictions concerning the matter have emerged over the past weeks.

A mystery witness, believed to be a retired security branch member who was among the first black officers to join the branch, is also expected to testify.

His evidence is expected to contradict the testimony of the two officers who recently gave evidence. Two witnesses have told the court that Timol’s death occurred during mid-morning, contradicting the police’s version of 4 pm.

Former police administration clerk Joao Rodrigues, who was the last person to see Timol alive, also testified that he died in the afternoon. He will return to the stand this week. Advocate Toerie Pretorius of the National Prosecuting Authority said he was assessing statements of witnesses willing to testify.

Judge Billy Mothle said he was prepared to hear testimony from those who were in the vicinity of the John Vorster police station on October 27, 1971, the day Timol fell to his death from the 10th floor of the building.

Timol died while in custody at the John Vorster police station, four days after he had been arrested at a road block. A 1972 inquest into his death found that he had taken his own life, ruling that no one should be held accountable for his death.

However, his family has dismissed these findings, saying Timol died at the hands of the security branch police.

During the first inquest, a document purported to have been drafted by the SACP asking its members to commit suicide rather than betray their comrades, was used. However, two senior SACP members told the second inquest that the document was a security branch fabrication.

