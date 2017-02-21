Moriri still feeling fresh and healthy

THE usual age for a footballer to retire is in the early 30s but there are some players who defy the age barrier. Locally, Highlands Park midfielder Surprise Moriri is still going strong at 36.

Many expected Moriri to retire at Mamelodi Sundowns last season after spending 12 years at the Tshwane outfit. However, the Mpumalanga-born midfielder decided to continue with the beautiful game by joining the PSL rookies in November. He follows in the footsteps of players such as Siyabonga Nomvethe, Moeneeb Josephs, Nasief Morris and Dillon Sheppard. At 39, Nomvethe is a key player for AmaZulu FC in the National First Division. He is the club’s leading goal-scorer with 11 goals and is challenging for the league’s golden boot. Moriri says the secret to continue performing is taking good care of one’s body as it is the most important factor in their career.

“The most important thing is respecting what it takes physically to play the game. You have to make sure that as a player you take special care of yourself,” Moriri said. “Taking care of yourself means you have to take care of your body, because if you do it will take care of you for as long as you need.

“I think that is how we (older players) stay empowered. We take care of ourselves, we make sure that we eat healthily and when it’s time to take a rest, we do so. “We are not finished at over 35 if our bodies are in good shape. As with Nomvethe, the possibility of retiring is not something that Moriri has given serious thought to.

“I will listen to my body and if my body can still go on, why not? “If one day I wake up and my body says no, that’s is when I will say, ‘guys, I have done my best’. “I don’t have a time limit. If at the end of the season I feel my legs can go for another season, I will continue playing.” During his time at Downs, Moriri won the league four times along with four cup competition trophies. In 2006 he was crowned the PSL player of the season as well as receiving the players’ player award.

-Sithembiso Dindi