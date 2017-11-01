Mosimane heaps praise on Pirates after defeating them 3-1

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted that Orlando Pirates made their lives difficult despite securing a hard fought 3-1 victory against them in an Absa Premiership clash on Wednesday evening at the Orlando Stadium.

The Brazilians took an early lead into the game when Hlompho Kekana blocked Abbubaker Mobara’s clearance and the ball ricocheted off him into Wayne Sandilands’ net.

Kekana grabbed his brace when he scored a beautiful goal from just inside his own half after he spotted Sandilands off his line. The home side pulled one back when defender Marc Van Heerden curled a free-kick into the corner of the net.

Sundowns extended their lead when they scored in the stoppage time through Anthony Laffor.

However, Mosimane took time to praise Pirates for playing beautiful football against his team.

“We tried but Pirates played beautiful football,”said Mosimane.

“The movements of the ball at certain stages we could not close them down and my team knows how to close down midfielders. But they had too many number 10s and too many multiple lines and that’s top coaching from Micho and Rhulani,” added Mosimane.

Mosimane said he encouraged Kekana to take the shots from a distance because Wayne Sandilands is always off his line.

“I mean the first goal we can’t say we planned it. Rhulani’s got our book. He’s got the whole book of us and it showed today the way Pirates played, they were good.

“We also know the strengths and weaknesses of our players who come from us who are at Pirates. Hence the goal we had to press, the goalkeeper he is always off the line and we know that.

“I suffered the goal against SuperSport United with Diouf. We told keke go for it and is KeKe speciality. He went for it,” concluded Mosimane.

