Mosimane not worried about losing to Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane seemed to be not worried about losing 2-1 to Kaizer Chiefs in an Absa Premiership match on Tuesday evening at the Loftus Stadium, Pretoria.

Mosimane said he is not worried to lose to Chiefs coach Steve Komphela after he was put under immense pressure by Chiefs supporters.

“I said it if I had to lose this game and I lose it to Steve Komphela I’m happy. He deserves a break,” said Mosimane.

“He is my brother. You see black coaches are very few in PSL. You see there’s always oversees coaches coming in now. Last year I lost a game to Serame and I said it that if I had to lose the game to Serame is fine, he is my brother. I am trying to protect him. It is not the first time I speak about Steve,” added Mosimane.

Mosimane’s comment comes after Komphela was escorted by the police from the stadium after Amakhosi lost 2-1 to Baroka FC. Amakhosi supporters were not happy with the club’s performance in the league as well as the cup competitions. The Soweto giants have gone two seasons without a silverware under Komphela and this has angered Chiefs supporters.

“I want him to stay on the job. He must stay on the job he deserves a break. I hope he wins again on Saturday. He’s my brother why not,” concluded Mosimane.

A win over Sundowns would boost their confidence ahead of the Soweto derby against their arch rival Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.